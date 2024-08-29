For many, returning from vacation is a source of stress, “because it brings us back to a rhythm that is not ours, as it is determined by the various daily commitments”. But for those who suffer from a migraine or headache, “any stressful condition can amplify and exacerbate a headache”. Alessandro Padovani, president of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), told Adnkronos Salute.

“It is not surprising – explains Padovani – that during periods of vacation or leisure people feel better, because they finally regain possession of their biological rhythm, while when they return to their activities, these often become a source of tension and anxiety. There is a relationship, in fact, between stress, anxiety, fatigue, sleep disorders and headaches. It is a sort of vicious circle that fuels a series of symptoms that is strictly related to those events that are a source of stress that society imposes when we return to work, take our children to school, when we perform our social duties”.

To best deal with returning to the office or school, possibly without a headache, Padovani lists some advice. “First of all, we must try to take care of ourselves and avoid adding other elements of stress – underlines the president of the neurologists – avoiding adding other commitments as well as undertaking new activities. But above all, take advantage of the weekends, where possible, to regain some familiarity with our biological rhythm by taking some time for ourselves. Then there are relaxation techniques such as yoga, whose benefits are scientifically proven, which help people to recover a little more resistance and strength compared to headaches”.

Among the few and simple rules to follow, “certainly eat healthily and variedly, avoid controlling tension with smoking and alcohol, limit the consumption of foods rich in yeast because these can worsen headaches”. And again: “sleep adequately, dedicating at least 7 hours to sleep, also making use of herbal teas and chamomile and, if necessary, melatonin under the doctor’s prescription; always practice physical activity, 30 minutes every day would be enough, and above all avoid conflicts”, he concludes.