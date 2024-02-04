For a few weeks now Lamborghini has introduced the so-called “short week“. Or rather, an agreement has been reached for its introduction: it will in fact be tested during this year, then the company will understand how to move. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of the Toro brand, however, wants to clarify one thing: it does not mean that there will be fewer hours of active work and therefore less production, which “for a factory it would mean doing harakiri”but simply the time spent in the company will be shorter.

Gradual electrification

Lamborghini's number one clarified this to Repubblica, which interviewed him on many topics. One above all, the debut of the first car 100% electric with the Taurus logo expected between 2028 and 2029: “Our program is clear and first envisages a hybridisation of the range which will conclude with the presentation of the Huracan in 2024, reaching the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2021. For us to move from the internal combustion engine to an electric one is different: in a Lamborghini, design and performance count, a radical change to be addressed seriously.”

Even e-fuels?

For this reason, explains Winkelmann, the times are a little longer than those established by the manufacturers who compete with the Italian brand. “We are developing the appropriate technology and between 2028 and 2029 the everyday models, the new Urus and the evolution of the Lanzador concept, will be released, 100% electric. The two super sports cars, the Revuelto and the new Huracan, will remain hybrid”, he added. Leaving an open door for the use of synthetic fuels: “We will then check whether there will be the possibility of creating internal combustion cars”.

Incentives are not enough

While waiting for the electrification of the range which will come into force in four or five years, Lamborghini is enjoying the successes achieved in terms of sales and production volumes in 2023. And it looks at the year which opened just over a month ago with optimism: “In January we did well, better than 2023, which ended with record deliveries above 10,000 cars and an important order book. To get a Lamborghini today you have to wait two years. Otherwise there is the used market, where it costs more than new.” Winkelmann's final statement on the new incentive plan launched by the government: “The problem is the quantity of resources and the duration with respect to the transition that the sector is experiencing. It has to be something that builders can plan for. We need to act on multiple frontsincentives are not enough to make people change their minds.”