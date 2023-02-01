It was his mother who found Massimo Molin unconscious in his bed last Saturday morning and immediately called for help

A very unpleasant episode shocked all the inhabitants of the Santa Bona district of Treviso on Saturday 28 January. Massimo Molin, a 44-year-old man who is well known and well liked throughout the area, lost his life following an illness he felt while he was in his apartment in via Mantovani Orsetti. The resuscitation attempts of the Suem doctors were useless.

Maximus, a man of 44 years old well known in the area, he lived in an apartment in via Mantovani Orsetti, in Treviso, located right in front of his mother’s.

And it would have been the woman, around 12:00 last Saturday to enter her son’s house and find him senseless in your bed.

The lady immediately carried out the emergency call and the Suem doctors, aboard an ambulance, rushed to the scene.

Once the doctors arrived at the scene attempted to revive the 44-year-old with all possible efforts and after about an hour he had also started again breathe independently.

At that point Massimo was transported to the neighbor Ca’ Foncello hospital, where the doctors should have subjected him to all the necessary treatments. However, shortly after his arrival, he was seized by another illness, which however turned out to be fatal.

Condolences for the death of Massimo Molin

From the character ReservedMassimo especially lately had closed in on himself and wasn’t going through a good period, also thanks to the fact that he lost my job.

Nonetheless, the many who knew him remember him as a very person kind, cheerful and polite. A friend of hers, in disbelief at her disappearance, wrote on social media:

We’ve been a bit lost in touch lately. But I have wonderful memories of him. It breaks my heart to know that he’s gone. And he was still so young.

Condolences also from the mayor of Spresiana small town in the province of Treviso where Massimo was originally from: