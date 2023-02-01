Climate, the Paris Agreements 2030 are unattainable. Here because

Limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius is currently implausible. This was revealed by a new study published by the Cluster of Excellence of the University of Hamburg, Germany, called “Climate, Climatic Change, and Society” (CLICCS).

The researchers systematically evaluated the ongoing social changes that may affect the climate change, also analyzing some physical processes often considered critical points. Their conclusion: social change is essential to achieve temperature goals set in Paris. But what has been achieved to date is insufficient. Consequently, too climate adaptation will have to be approached from a new perspective.

“Actually, when it comes to climate protection, some things have been set in motion. But if you look in detail at the development of social processes, keep the global warming below 1.5 degrees it is not yet plausible,” says the professor Anita EngelsCLICKS.

According to the study, the “Hamburg Climate Futures Outlook”, especially consumption patterns and corporate responses are slowing down climate protection measures. Other factors instead such as the United Nations climate policy, climate protests and divestment from fossil fuels they are supporting efforts to meet climate goals. However, as the analysis shows, these positive dynamics alone will not be enough to keep the planet within the 1.5 degree limit.

“The deep decarbonization required is progressing too slowly,” he says Engels. In addition, the team assessed some physical processes that are often considered tipping points: Arctic sea ice loss and melting of ice sheets are serious developments, as are regional climate changes. But they will have a very limited influence – according to scholars – on global temperature until 2050.

In this regard, the permafrost in the thaw, the weakening of the Atlantic Southern Overturning Circulation (AMOC) – the change of a major ocean current in the Atlantic Ocean – and the loss of the Amazon forest are more important factors, even if only slightly.

