In the Netflix entertainment universe, an animated series continues to lead the way in the week of February 26. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” clings to first place in Netflix's Top Global, demonstrating its dominance in both series and movies most viewed worldwide.

'Code 8' dominates Netflix movies

Last week was especially fruitful for sequels on Netflix's movie slate. “Code 8: Part 2”an action thriller, took the top spot on the English-language film list, amassing a total of 20 million views.

Furthermore, its prequel, “Code 8”, ranked fourth with 7.8 million views. On the other hand, the romantic trilogy “Through your eyes” (Spain) completed the list of most viewed non-English speaking films, with its final chapter leading the chart with 9.2 million views, followed by its prequels in fourth and fifth place respectively.

'Entrevías' and 'Mea Culpa' stand out in streaming

In the world of television, the third season of “Between the ways” climbed to first place on the non-English TV chart, revitalizing interest in the first season, which ranked fifth.

On the other hand, “Mea Culpa” Tyler Perry's film stood out on the English-language film list, securing second place with 18.5 million views, followed by the drama “The astronaut” which debuted in third place with 8.8 million views.

'The Snow Society' maintains its streak

The success of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is not the only one on the streaming platform. Other series like “Love is blind” and “Always the same day” maintained their popularity on the English-speaking TV chart, while documentary series such as “US Conspiracies: The Octopus Murders” They also found their place.

As for the movies, “The Snow Society” (Spain) continues its streak on the non-English language film list, maintaining seventh place for nine consecutive weeks.