The CEO of the Emilians talks about his jewels: “It’s nice that many teams are looking for them, it’s proof of our work. But we won’t weaken”
The jewels are in the shop window. “But we won’t sell them all.” Giovanni Carnevali’s phone is hot, polls for Sassuolo players have been arriving continuously for months. “It won’t be easy to keep them, we will deprive ourselves of one or two elements by paying attention. We have strong ownership and we want to build so that we can always grow. The regulations are changing and certain operations will no longer be possible. However, giving up does not mean weakening, on the contrary: we will have resources to invest in young people. At the moment we have not yet received offers, but various interests and questions on quotations and purchase methods. I am convinced that some important proposals will arrive and we are happy because this pays off our work ”explained the CEO of the Emilian club, joined by Sky Sport. One of the names at the center of the market is Giacomo Raspadori, whom Juventus has targeted in view of Dybala’s farewell at the end of the season: “He doesn’t necessarily have to be his replacement. The merits are of Dionisi who was able to use him in that role, he is an excellent prospect and is intelligent “.
MILAN FOR SCAMACCA
–
In recent days, Sassuolo has formalized the renewal of Gianluca Scamacca. The striker has extended until 2026, but his fate could also be in a top Serie A team. “He can be useful to Inter and Milan, in general it would be good if he didn’t go abroad. Even if it is easier for a player like him to move to a foreign league, given the economic situation of Italian clubs ”observed Carnevali. Obviously, requests have also arrived for Domenico Berardi, followed for years by many top clubs: “If I were the manager of a large club it would be the first purchase I would make. To sell it would be tough, it has quality and it is difficult to replace. We have received many offers, finding an agreement is not easy because we give it the right value and they have often underestimated it. In the past it was he who refused some destinations because he believed he was not ready. Not everyone can figure out when to take the leap. In Italy there are no players like him “.
April 22 – 5:25 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Carnevali #assault #Sassuolo #sell #players #Berardi
Leave a Reply