The jewels are in the shop window. “But we won’t sell them all.” Giovanni Carnevali’s phone is hot, polls for Sassuolo players have been arriving continuously for months. “It won’t be easy to keep them, we will deprive ourselves of one or two elements by paying attention. We have strong ownership and we want to build so that we can always grow. The regulations are changing and certain operations will no longer be possible. However, giving up does not mean weakening, on the contrary: we will have resources to invest in young people. At the moment we have not yet received offers, but various interests and questions on quotations and purchase methods. I am convinced that some important proposals will arrive and we are happy because this pays off our work ”explained the CEO of the Emilian club, joined by Sky Sport. One of the names at the center of the market is Giacomo Raspadori, whom Juventus has targeted in view of Dybala’s farewell at the end of the season: “He doesn’t necessarily have to be his replacement. The merits are of Dionisi who was able to use him in that role, he is an excellent prospect and is intelligent “.