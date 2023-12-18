Those killed by Israel's military offensive in Gaza exceeds 19,400 and the injured are more than 52,200The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip reported this Monday.

The ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al Qudra said that after 73 days of Israeli offensive at least 19,453 people were killed and 52,286 were wounded.



The number of victims may be higher because many bodies remain under rubble or on roads, Al-Qudra warned.

The ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, denounced that in the last hours the Israeli forces committed 16 massacres in the Palestinian enclave.



A six-hour attack on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City left 28 dead and dozens injured. In addition, the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, was bombed and a girl who was hospitalized died, the spokesperson explained.

“Hundreds of thousands of wounded, pregnant women, children and chronic patients in northern Gaza are without health services,” according to this source.

The situation in southern Gaza hospitals is equally “catastrophic”, due to the lack of human and material resources, with “overcrowded operating rooms that cannot respond to the large number of critically injured people,” he lamented.

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israeli Army/ AFP

The spokesperson stressed that Israeli troops have arrested 93 members of health personnel in the coastal enclave, including the directors of several hospitals, “in inhuman conditions and interrogated under torture.”

At least 310 health personnel in Gaza died in the Israeli offensive and 22 hospitals had to be evacuated and 52 health centers, according to ministry data.

“We urgently need to take 5,000 injured abroad for treatment before it is too late,” the spokesman warned.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that included andThe launch of thousands of missiles towards Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and they kidnapped around 250 in Israeli towns near the Strip.

Israel counterattacked by air, land and sea with a military operation that also leaves the Strip near 1.9 million displaced85 percent of the Gazan population.

EFE

