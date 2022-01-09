Most Russians were promised a wage increase in the coming year. This was reported by experts in the field of recruiting in a conversation with TASS…

“67 percent of companies expect an increase in employee salaries in 2022, another 27 percent do not expect any changes in this plan, and only one percent speaks of a possible decrease. More than 19 percent revised employee salaries in December 2021. Another 18 percent of companies planning indexing will carry out it in January 2022, nine percent – in February, 15 percent – in March-April, ”said Natalya Danina, director of the analytical business solutions department at HeadHunter, project manager for the Payroll Data Bank project.

The Superjob service noted that almost a third of companies are planning to raise salaries. At the same time, as it was noted, employers have been experiencing difficulties in attracting and retaining personnel for more than a year.

Irina Antonenko, head of the recruiting department of the HR company UTEAM, noted: the existing shortage of personnel and high competition for a candidate forces employers to reconsider the salary offer. Especially when an employee reports that there is a job offer from another company.

Earlier it was reported that the salaries of migrants in Moscow approached the salaries of Russians: the average monthly income of newcomers to Russia exceeded 47 thousand rubles.