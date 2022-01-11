Home page world

From: Dominik Jahn

Most extensive booster study: Sanofi vaccine provides special data. © Dwi Anoraganingrum / Geisler-Fotop

Sanofi’s booster study provides the first important findings. The manufacturer also has an eye on the Omikron variant of Corona.

Some will probably come again in 2022 new vaccines in the fight against corona in Europe* on the market. The end of December 2021 was last Novavax* Approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). With Sanofi (Vidprevtyn) A similarly structured vaccine from France could now follow*, how echo24.de* already reported.

After initial difficulties in the Phase I study, the company continued to work on the effectiveness of Sanofi in cooperation with the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). In the phase III efficacy study (VAT0008), important results were most recently obtained in a specific area of ​​the tests. A total of more than 10,000 participants over the age of 18 were tested at locations in the USA, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Sanofi in the booster study: important findings on the vaccine

As the French manufacturer has published, a special booster study (VAT0002) was also carried out with the vaccine Sanofi. According to the company, it is “the most comprehensive heterologous booster study that has ever been carried out”. Last was the dead vaccine from Valneva* at a big booster study* in focus. The results caused astonishment among experts at the time.

As the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline now writes, the first step in the new booster study on Sanofi was the group of participants “Boosted after the full primary vaccination with the four most frequently approved COVID-19 vaccines (mRNA and adenovirus vector technologies) with the protein-based, adjuvanted vaccine candidate from Sanofi / GSK”. This is to investigate the safety profile and immunogenicity.

Immunogenicity Immunogenicity is generally used to describe the property of a substance to cause an immune response in the animal or human body, a reaction of the immune system.

Means: The participants were already approved “Dosing regimen of an approved COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech) or an adenovirus vector vaccine (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) vaccinated”. The results obtained are based on data from study participants who received a 5 microgram booster dose of Sanofi, which targets the original virus D614 (also known as the parent virus), between four and ten months after a full primary vaccination schedule.

The analysis of the booster study with Sanofi shows, according to the manufacturer, that “A one-time booster dose with your recombinant, adjuvanted vaccine candidate against COVID-19 causes a strong immunological booster effect”. The results are independent of the primary vaccines previously vaccinated. The neutralizing antibodies increased 9- to 43-fold in all age groups tested. In addition, the booster vaccination was well tolerated and “Had a similar safety profile to the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines”.

Booster study: The potential of Sanofi against Omikron

The extensive booster study on Sanofi (VAT0002) is being carried out at locations in several countries. Tests are carried out in the USA, France and England, among others. As GSK reports, it is also a goal with other groups “Investigated the booster potential of monovalent and bivalent vaccine formulations that also contain the beta variant (B.1.351) in order to counteract the occurrence of worrying COVID-19 variants”.

The results are expected in the first half of 2022. At the beginning of this study, the currently emerging Omikron variant was not yet in circulation. But also for this it is investigated whether the vaccine candidate against Omikron “Cross-neutralize” can.

The best vaccine combination for boosting?

Another booster study from England is investigating which vaccine combinations currently offer the best protection against the new Omikron variant. According to the findings, cross-vaccinations in particular should have the best values.