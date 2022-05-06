Intelligence information provided by the US they allegedly helped Ukraine hit the Russian cruiser Moskva, which sank in mid-Aprilpresumably with Ukrainian anti-ship missiles even though Russia has spoken of a fire on board. But the US government was unaware of Ukraine’s plans. This was revealed by the American media, the Washington Post and the New York Times wrote, citing anonymous sources aware of the matter.

According to Nbc News, at the request of the forces of Kiev, the Americans confirmed that a ship in the Black Sea reported by the Ukrainians was the cruiser Moskva and helped confirm her position. According to a US source quoted by the Post, despite the passing of intelligence information on Moskva, the United States “was not aware” of Ukraine’s decision to strike it.

“The United States is providing intelligence on the ground to help Ukrainians defend their country, we are not providing intelligence with the intent of killing Russian generals,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said yesterday after the conference. ‘New York Times article according to which a dozen Russian generals were killed by the Ukrainians thanks to intelligence information provided by Washington. “Ukraine combines the information we and others provide with the intelligence they collect – Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said yesterday – and then they make their decisions”.