Pachuca, Hidalgo.- There is one day left for the playoff duels to begin in this Grita x por la Paz Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Mazatlán FC became the biggest surprise of the next round after finishing a regular phase with four consecutive victories.

The new coaching staff, made up of Gabriel Caballero and Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez, started off on the wrong foot but the bad moment was recomposed at the precise moment so that the purple tide could play, for the first time, this round in its brief history in Mexican Soccer.

Cañoneros entered as the least benefited team of the twelve best in the general classification. With 21 units, he secured twelfth place, so for this first game, prior to the league, he will have to leave the city for Puebla to face Nicolás Larcamón and his team.

Because of how both teams arrive, Mazatlán FC is the team that is in the best shape to play this 90-minute duel at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. A week ago he recognized the level and the formula that the sweet potato team is using and could combine after facing the Mazatlecos on the last date of the regular championship.

Gabriel Caballero and several of his players stated that the others were looking at Mazatlán FC in elimination and paying a fine. The coach was honest when he said that his players played with fear, so he used his experience to work on that problem to be that winning team that can become the “Black Horse” of C2022.

You always have to feel like a favourite, that you can pass, that you can win and face any rival. Puebla is in a rut and we closed the championship very well, that doesn’t mean anything, we believe we have a chance of winning,” he told TUDN.

Gabriel Caballero joined ‘Chaco’ Giménez as his technical assistant, both connect and each one contributes his knowledge to the club that could become a rival of the Tuzos del Pachuca – a club where both played until 2009 – and could face each other in the Quarterfinals if Mazatlán defeats Puebla in the Colossus of Wonders.