A group of Russian Army cadets prepares to pay homage to victims of Nazism in the former Leningrad, today Saint Petersburg. / EFE

While President Vladimir Putin once again branded the Ukrainian leaders as “Nazis”, whose alleged “crimes” he equated with the Holocaust perpetrated by the Hitlerite regime against the Jews, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, summoned the ambassador German in Moscow to explain if Berlin is