The Russian capital suffered a drone attack that caused “minor damage” to several buildingsindicated the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, in a statement released on his account of Telegram.

“Early this morning, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city’s emergency services are on the scene,” Sobyanin wrote.

The mayor indicated that so far no one has been seriously injured and that the circumstances of what happened are being investigated.

This is the most serious attack against Moscow since the one that Russia denounced on the night of May 2 against the Kremlin, also with drones, and that the Russian leadership directly attributed to Ukraine.

According to Sobyanin, pFor security reasons, the emergency services evacuated the residents of several entrances of two buildings that were hit by one of the drones.

“Immediately after the work of the special services is finished, the residents will be able to return to their apartments,” he said.

The official RIA Novosti agency reported that it was on Profsoyuznaya street or on the parallel Leninskiy Prospekt, in the southwest of the capital, where the impact was recorded.

“There are no victims. A temporary facility has been opened to accommodate them in a school” in the same city, the prefecture of the southwestern district of Moscow told the agency.

About 25 drones took part in the morning attack on Moscow and the Moscow region

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said for his part that this morning residents of the province could hear the sounds of explosions due to the operation of the air defense system.

“Several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow,” he said.

According to Sobyanin, “about 25 drones took part in the morning attack on Moscow and the Moscow region.”

According to the mayor, “three drones crashed into residential buildings.” One of them “carried explosive devices that did not detonate.”

He indicated that, according to sources from the Telegram As a trick, most were shot down by air defense forces in the province.

Some of the drones were “caught” in trees and cable lines, “while they were flying at ultra-low altitude”.

The airports closest to the city are working normally, according to the TASS agency, spokespersons for Domodedovo and Zhukovski, as no drones were detected in their vicinity, while traffic was cut on some streets near the scene of the incident.

Both the governor of the Moscow region and the mayor called on citizens to remain calm. “Only trust official sources and do not distribute unverified information,” Sobyanin stressed.

Defense claims it shot down the eight “Ukrainian” drones



anti-aircraft defenses shot down the eight “Ukrainian” drones that attacked Moscow early this morningreported the Ministry of Defense of Russia

In the attack against the capital, which Defense described as “terrorist”, eight fixed-wing drones were used, which were all shot down, added the military statement, which attributed the attack to Ukraine.

