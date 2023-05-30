Javier Yacuzzi would have contracted a virus in Mexico and the complications unfortunately decreed his premature death

Devastating news for the world of Argentine and South American football in general. Yesterday it went out Javier Yacuzzi, a former defender, who was only 43 years old. The first rumors speak of a virus that the former footballer seems to have contracted in Mexico, whose complications led to his death.

Javier Orlando Yacuzzi, born in San Nicolás de los Arroyos in the province of Buenos Aires on August 15, 1979, was a Argentine soccer player.

His career began with the Platense Athletic Club in 2001 and the following year he moved to Tiger Athletic Clubin the Argentine first division.

In the following two years he changed two other shirts, those of the Gimnasia y Esgrima de Concepcion he was born in Federal shooting.

In 2005 he then reached theSarandì Arsenal and this was his longest experience with a team, as he stayed there for the next 5 seasons, until 2010.

After two years at Club TijuanaMexico, returned to Argentina and played with the Huracan and with the Central Rosary. He then ended his career with the shirt of Deportivo Defensa e Justicia.

His palmarés counts a victory of Argentine Second Division Championship. He played for Tiro Federal and ran for the year 2004. And, more importantly, the victory of the South American Cup with Arsenal de Sarandí in 2007.

How Javier Yacuzzi died

Javier Yacuzzi had hung up his boots in 2018, but has never completely abandoned football. Currently, in fact, he worked as an assistant of Mauro Gerkcoach of the Querétaro Fútbol Club, a team that plays in the first division of Mexican football.

And just in Mexico, according to what is reported by the South American media, he seems to have contracted a virus some time ago, whose complications led him to a premature death yesterday, Monday 29 May, at only 43 years old.

Lots of i condolence messages dedicated to the former footballer. Very touching especially those written by the teams for which he played. The arsenal de Sarandì, for example, wrote: