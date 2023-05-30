Matheus Marcondes founded Smile University to teach marketing techniques to health professionals

Matheus Marcondes, 40 years old, has one goal: to help dentists and health professionals from all over Brazil to sell their products. Graduated in dentistry, he founded the smile university to teach marketing skills to their peers. In 2022, the company earned BRL 6.5 million.

Marcondes says that those who enroll in the courses offered by the company will learn to make what they learned in college more interesting for the market. In his assessment, there is no point in knowing the best techniques to treat patients if they do not arrive at the offices.

The entrepreneur gave an interview to the PodDream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is introduced by the administrator Miguel Carvalho.

Watch (50min21s):

The subscription plan to access Smile University training costs BRL 79.70 per month. The brand promises to teach how to convert the customer in the sales funnel, that is, to create interest in purchasing a product.

The teaching method is unique. It’s called 5D and it’s based on the number of patients that each office has. “We calculate the service capacity of that business and then we build a funnel [de vendas] based on the reverse way”, says the businessman.

The strategy was developed by Marcondes himself, according to him, after reading 77 books on business administration in 1 year.

From focusing so much on work, the businessman ended up wasting the time he had to spend with his family. Currently, he has learned to better divide his time and know how to prioritize himself.

The dentist says that his company is not made for those who only think about making money. According to him, whoever is talented and good earns money naturally.

“[O profissional] need to earn money. It’s good to earn money. But what is the cost of that money?”questioned the businessman. “The guys who entered this market to make money will be in the middle of the road”complete.

The entrepreneur assesses that the dental market in Brazil is heated. The idea that there is a saturation of professionals in the area would be wrong. He said he had never seen anything like the dentistry and medical professions as big income generators.

It turns out that professionals would have to know how to specialize more and more in an area to be able to work well, in Marcondes’ view. He says it’s no use doing all kinds of procedures and working too hard to have a small income.

“I have [um amigo] doctor earning BRL 300,000 a month working 3 days a week”reported.

According to Federal Council of Dentistry, Brazil has 395,000 dentists, which represents 20% of the global total of these professionals. There are 71,095 clinics in the sector.

X-RAY OF SMILE UNIVERSITY