Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly in Moscow on the situation in Russia, the main directions of the internal and foreign policy of the state and the war, which in official terminology is always “special operation”. The points of the speech were not disclosed note. The last time the Russian leader spoke to the Assembly was in April 2021. Putin explained the absence of this event in 2022 by the fact that the situation was evolving rapidly and it was difficult “to record the results and plans for the near future at any given time”.



00:00