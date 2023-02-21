Amancio Amaro has passed away at the age of 83 in Madrid, as confirmed by the white club in an official statement. Amaro was a Real Madrid player for 14 seasons, 1962-1976, in which he won the European Cup in 1966, 9 Leagues and 3 Spanish Cups. He wore the Madrid shirt for 471 games and was the top scorer in the domestic competition for two seasons. Real Madrid has released a statement this morning announcing the news:
“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Amancio Amaro, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the great legends of our club and of world football.”
“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to his wife Consuelo, his children Óscar, Belén, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudia, his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones. “
“Amancio came to Real Madrid in 1962 from Deportivo de La Coruña, and defended our club’s shirt for fourteen seasons, until 1976. He has always been an example for Real Madrid fans and for the entire world of sport.”
“In 1966 he won the Sixth European Cup for Real Madrid at the Heysel stadium in Brussels, in a historic final in which he scored the first goal for our team to beat Partizan in Belgrade.”
“In addition to the 1966 European Cup, Amancio won 9 Leagues and 3 Spanish Cups with Real Madrid. As a Real Madrid player, he played 471 games, scored 155 goals and was the top scorer in the League on two occasions.”
“He was capped 42 times and won his first European Championship with the Spanish team in 1964 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Amancio was also part of the FIFA world team that in 1968 faced Brazil at the Maracana stadium.”
“Together with Paco Gento, Amancio led Real Madrid after five consecutive European Cups, and represents the values that have forged the history of our club.”
“As a coach, Amancio achieved the great feat of winning the Second Division championship with Castilla in 1984, the only subsidiary team of a Spanish football club that has achieved it to date. With Amancio as coach, one of the generations was forged of the most important homegrown players in our history: the Quinta del Buitre.”
“Amancio Amaro has passed away at the age of 83. He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great myths of this sport.”
“Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Real Madrid fans. Rest in peace.”
