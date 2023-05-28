Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is losing approval abroad as a result of the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

The war in Ukraine is causing enormous economic damage to Russia. Another consequence: Russia seems to be losing support in its direct sphere of influence.

Moscow – With the Ukraine war Russian President Vladimir Putin has isolated himself and his country from many countries in the world. Diplomatic relations between Western countries and Russia are strained, and the Russian people are peddling the narrative that “the West” is waging war against Russia to Putin and his supporters.

The American opinion research institute Gallup has now carried out a survey, the results of which suggest that Russia is losing support not only in Germany and Great Britain, but also in the former satellite states of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine War: Russia destroys its own influence in Eastern Europe

Gallup concluded that “in much of the region where Russia holds most power and influence, the country’s actions are eroding its status and prestige.” Countries like the Baltic States and Poland were already on the horizon the Ukraine war does not result in a lot Moscow to keep. However, there are other former Soviet states that are an integral part of Russia’s geopolitical strategy. For example Belarus, where Russian soldiers are repeatedly stationed during the war.

However, states that Russia who used to be more well-disposed are increasingly critical of Moscow and the Kremlin. Gallup reports that more former allies of Russia now view Russia negatively than allies who view Russia positively. For example, satisfaction with the Russian government in Armenia fell by 13 percentage points from 2021 to 2022. At the same time, dissatisfaction rose by 20 percentage points.

Ukraine war: Russia may lose sight of its role in its direct sphere of influence

In Azerbaijan, too, only 23 percent of respondents are satisfied with the Russian government, while 46 percent are dissatisfied. In 2019 the numbers were 60 and 27 percent. According to the opinion research institute, Russia would lose sight of its previous role in the region: mediator and power broker.

“Governments in these countries could Ukraine-See war as an opportunity to gain more autonomy as Russia can do less. The mood in the respective countries could also be due to the corresponding communication of the governments in the countries. However, there are also countries where satisfaction with the Russian government remains extremely high, such as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. (LP)