Rostov defeated Akhmat with a score of 3: 2 in the RPL match, Golenkov scored a double

The football club “Rostov” defeated the Grozny “Akhmat” in the match of the 29th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held at the stadium “Rostov Arena” and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the hosts. The first goal in the sixth minute was scored by striker Egor Golenkov from Rostovites. At the 11th minute, he scored a double. At the 32nd minute, Akhmat’s gap was reduced by striker Hamid Agalarov. Midfielder Vladislav Karapuzov equalized in the 40th minute.

At the 69th minute, Akhmat remained in the minority after the removal of midfielder Artem Timofeev. In the 73rd minute, a goal from defender Danila Prokhin put Rostov ahead again.

Thus, after 29 matches, Rostov is in fourth place in the RPL standings, with 53 points. Akhmat is in fifth place with 49 points. St. Petersburg “Zenith” became the champion ahead of schedule with 66 points.

In the next round, Rostov will play on the road with CSKA Moscow, and Akhmat will host Krasnodar. Both meetings will be held on June 3 and will begin at 17:00 Moscow time.