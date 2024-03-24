Moscow concert attack | Chechnya's Kadyrov was concerned about rising ethnic tensions in Russia

It is difficult for Kadyrov to balance between Islamic values ​​and the rising nationalism of Russia.

to Russia the leader of the Muslim-majority Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov expressed on Saturday in the Telegram messaging service his worries about the growth of ethnic tensions and the rise of nationalism linked to ancestry after extremist Islamists killed two hundred people in a concert hall in Moscow on Friday night.

Kadyrov has already found it difficult to balance the Islamic values ​​he cherished in Chechnya and the increasingly nationalistic Vladimir Putin between the state administration, pointed out among others the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Kadyrov is almost autocratic in Chechnya but still loyal to Putin, whose Chechen guards have fought alongside his military forces in Ukraine.

“Russia has been and will be multinational. Personally, I see strength, power, greatness in it. It is precisely because of this feature that Russia's enemies always try to strike at the first favorable moment. Under no circumstances should persecution be allowed on the basis of nationality or religion. The police now clearly follow this principle, but the alarm bells are already ringing when some false patriots … play with people's emotions and long for fascist actions,” Kadyrov wrote.

“Let me remind you that we are already successfully fighting against neo-Nazism and there is nothing stopping us from fighting equally successfully against manifestations of nationalism within our country.”

