According to the State Civil Defense, there are 5,481 homeless people and 255 homeless in the region

A Cepdec (State Coordination of Protection and Civil Defense) of Espírito Santo confirmed 17 deaths due to the rains – 15 in Mimoso do Sul and two in Apiacá.

The estimate, according to the latest extraordinary bulletin from the State Civil Defense, released at 11 am this Sunday (24 March 2024), is that 5,481 people are homeless, in addition to the 255 homeless.

The governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), declared, on Saturday (March 23, 2024), an emergency situation in some municipalities due to the heavy rains that hit the southern region of the State since Friday night (March 22).

According to the decree 501-Spublished in an extra edition of Official State Gazettethe emergency situation was declared in the municipalities of:

Happy;

Alfredo Chaves;

Apiacá;

Atílio Vivacqua;

Bom Jesus do Norte;

Guaçuí;

Jerônimo Monteiro;

Mimoso do Sul;

Muniz Freire;

Muqui;

Rio Novo do Sul;

São José do Calçado;

Vargem Alta.

The water level is falling, allowing help to reach previously inaccessible places. In several cities there were landslides, floods and floods.

Videos taken by residents of the affected regions show streets covered in water, currents dragging up to 20 passenger cars, cattle isolated in floods, people being rescued in boats and residents on the roofs of houses waiting for help. It is possible to see the water approaching roofs, that is, reaching around 3 meters in height.

Watch (1min47s):

With information from Brazil Agency.