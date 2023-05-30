Home page politics

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He reports that his city has been attacked with drones. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

According to Russian sources, there have been drone attacks in Moscow. The background is therefore still unclear. That says the mayor of the Russian capital.

According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russia’s capital Moscow has been attacked by several drones. “As a result of a drone attack early this morning, some buildings were slightly damaged,” writes Sobyanin on Telegram. No one was “seriously injured”. The background is still being determined. Residents were brought to safety, security forces are on duty.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, explains that the air defense was active: “Several drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow.” Photos and videos of a column of smoke were shared on social networks. According to unconfirmed reports from Russian Telegram channels, a total of around 25 unmanned missiles are said to have flown in, most of which were repelled.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine for more than 15 months. In the past few weeks, shelling and drone attacks have also increased in Russian regions. Probably the most spectacular incident occurred in early May when two flying objects were shot down directly over the Kremlin. Moscow blamed the leadership in Kiev for the alleged attempted assassination of President Vladimir Putin, which denied any involvement. Many international observers think it likely that the Kremlin attack may have been staged by Moscow itself to justify the brutal attacks on Ukraine. dpa