The arrival of the Chinese electric car poses a major risk, says Caroline Nagtegaal. Member of the European Parliament for the VVD.

BYD, Aiways, Lynk & Co, Nio, XPeng. All brands that sound familiar to you by now. And you see the cars of Chinese origin driving more and more. Lynk & Co in particular has had a hit in our country with the plug-in hybrid 01. But not everyone is happy with all those new brands from China.

Chinese EV risk

In the BNR Mobility programme warns VVD MEP Caroline Nagtegaal of major risks with the arrival of the Chinese EV. The MEP even goes so far as to call it a dangerous development. The fear is in sharing data. The Chinese government is known for being eager to watch what Chinese companies are up to, even across the border.

Reason enough for Nagtegaal to say she would never buy a Chinese car. And she advises the Dutch to think about this as well. ‘Be aware of what you are buying’, says the VVD member. She herself is charmed by EVs from the German brands. Without going into that. Well, the French also have excellent electric cars. When I last checked, France was still part of Europe.

She herself advises the Dutch to drive an electric car of European origin. She also believes that Europe should become less dependent on China anyway. The Asian country supplies important raw materials for the production of electric cars.

