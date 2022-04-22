Mortality The number of deaths increased the most in more than 35 years last year, according to Statistics Finland

The number of deaths and the overall mortality rate have been at a higher level than last year, most recently in the 1940s.

Of the dead last year, the number increased by 3.9 per cent from the previous year. The total number of deaths was 57,659, which is 2,171 more than a year earlier, Statistics Finland says in a press release published today.

The increase in the number of deaths was the largest in more than 35 years. The number of deaths and the overall mortality rate have been at a higher level than last year, most recently in the 1940s.

In particular, the increase in mortality among those over 85 years of age was reflected in the increase in mortality rates. Joni Rantakari says.

“If you compare 2021 to the average monthly death toll for 2017–2020, the death toll has been higher than normal since May throughout the rest of the year,” Rantakari says in a statement.

At the end of last year, mortality rose sharply.

“In November-December, the number of deaths was even more than 15 percent higher than in the comparison period, ie in 2017-2020 on average.”

Mortality the overall mortality rate was 10.4 last year, up from 10 in 2020. The general mortality rate is a population-based indicator that measures the number of deaths per thousand people per year.

In the young age groups, the majority of those who died were men. Statistics Finland’s population statistics do not specify the causes of deaths. In the age group of 82 years and older, more women died than men.

“The big age groups are getting older. Therefore, mortality could be expected to continue to increase, ”Rantakari estimates.

There are no major changes in the life expectancy of newborns. That was 81.8 years last year, the same as a year earlier.

The life expectancy of boys rose last year from the previous year and that of girls fell slightly. The life expectancy of boys at 79.2 years is still well below the life expectancy of girls at 84.5 years.

Life expectancy tells you how many years a newborn would live on average if mortality remained at current levels.