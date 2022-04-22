The annual study of this observatory reflects that the Spanish Southeast was the area of the Mediterranean with the most intense heat waves in 2021
The Region of Murcia is showing itself to be increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and is one of the territories with the most extreme temperatures in summer, as evidenced by the recently published Copernicus Climate Service annual report. The authors underline that Europe last year suffered the hottest summer since there
#European #satellite #Copernicus #places #Region #risk #due #climate #change
Leave a Reply