Adeline Rudolph, who previously starred in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has joined the Mortal Kombat 2 cast.

Rudolph will play Princess Kitana, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Kitana has remained a popular character in Mortal Kombat ever since her debut in 1993’s Mortal Kombat 2. She is known for her steel fan weapons, although she has also used sais and a flying blade throughout the series.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Announcement Trailer.

Mortal Kombat 2 will not be Rudolph’s first foray into the world of video game adaptations. In 2022, she also starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series alongside the late Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska.

Rudolph joins fellow Sabrina alum Tati Gabrielle, who is set to play Kitana’s bodyguard Jade. The Boys’ Karl Urban is also involved.



Adeline Rudolph played Billie Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil adaptation. Picture Netflix.

The likes of Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson from the first film are also expected to return for Mortal Kombat 2. Meanwhile, Jeremy Slater, whose work includes Moon Knight and The Umbrella Academy, has written the screenplay.

If you’re more interested in the games themselves, Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed earlier this month in a rather coarse trailer (which you can see above).

NetherRealm’s Ed Boon discussed the name afterwards, stating “Mortal Kombat 1 is the beginning of a universe” and therefore “not a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story, so the characters have completely different roles in this new timeline”.

“So this is Mortal Kombat 1, it is a brand new beginning,” Boon shared. “You’re going to be seeing these characters reintroduced in their new roles, with new relationships with each other, and that’s the main catalyst for calling it Mortal Kombat 1.” Hope that clears that up for you.