From what the trailer shows, Peacemaker seems like a fairly balanced fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. It has good melee attacks and also has the assistance of Eagly, as well as firearms to attack from a distance. Furthermore, their combos seem somewhat brutal.

Accompanying Peacemaker will be the arrival of the kameo fighter, Janet Cage, who is surely an alternate version of good Johnny.. Together they make a brutal combination against enemies. As if that were not enough, we also see that the antihero uses different abilities of his helmet to cause more damage.

Peacemaker comes to Mortal Kombat 1 of early on February 28, for those who purchased the premium editions of the game. Its official launch will be on March 6. Those interested in playing with him can buy the kombat pack, which includes six characters, for $39 or just this character for $8. What did you think of its gameplay?

What about the Mortal Kombat 1 free weekend?

At the end of this trailer for Peacemaker it is announced that Mortal Kombat 1 You will have a free weekend. Throughout this, those interested will be able to enjoy the base game and everything it offers. Perhaps this will inspire them to make the complete purchase and keep the title forever.

Source: WB Games.

The free weekend will be from March 7 to 10 and will be available for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S. So if you were interested in this game, but for some reason you didn't feel like playing it, this is a good opportunity to dispel your doubts. Will they give it a chance?

