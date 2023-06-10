Mortal Kombat 1 is the protagonist of a gameplay videos lasting approximately seven minutes, captured by IGN during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The American newspaper, in particular, has resumed some matches played by the developers of the fighting game.

If you’ve read our analysis of the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer, you already know about the god mechanics Kameo Fighterselectable as you can see from the beginning of the game: Support Kombatants who enrich the repertoire of moves at our disposal.

The meetings involve different people personages: Kitana, Sub-Zero, Kenshi and Liu Kang, as well as a diverse cast of Kameos including Sonya Blade, Kano and more. There is obviously no shortage of the very painful Fatalities to mark the end of every single match between blood and entrails.

In general it seems that the innovations introduced by NetherRealm Studios have actually increased the depth of the experience, adding a pinch of strategy to the fights and proposing a very fast pace, in a perfect mix between in-game action and cutscenes.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available in stores starting September 19, in PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions.