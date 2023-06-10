In the midst of the great boom in electric vehicles in Mexico, courtesy of the Chinese car Chang Li S1 Pro, the billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that he will sell an Italika brand electric motorcycle in his Elektra stores that will never need to be charged.

Imagine the possibilities, riding on it all day, stopping for at least a second at a ‘Citio’ station and moving on as Salinas Pliego showed in a video posted on her official Twitter account.

If you can’t imagine how, it’s not something from another world. It is a motorcycle in the upper front part it has a large battery that is only removed and exchanged for a full one in one of the 55 cargo centers located throughout Mexico City (CDMX).

“Here is the WHOLE explanation of how my electric motorcycles (with K for

@ElektraMx) will allow them to roll without stopping to charge. At @citio_mx we already have more than 50 battery exchange stations, (we came out more cool than @elonmusk with his super chargers).

With your @ItalikaOficial electrica, you never stop to wait for it to recharge.

I have already LOWERED THE PRICE OF GASOLINE for my clients to 0… when you do things you do not need to say that you are going to do them, they say themselves,” he published on the aforementioned social network.

Features of the electric motorcycle

The electric motorcycle that is never charged, promoted by Salinas Pliego, is a Italika Voltium Gravity Citio. A two-wheeled vehicle with a sporty design that offers a maximum speed of 65 km/h with 100% load.

Some other of its characteristics are its 75km range at an average speed of 45km/hr and its lithium battery that can be cFully charged between 6.55 and 7.5 hours.

If you drive the unit and run out of battery far from a change point, there is the possibility that you load it from your home or anywhere using a separately sold device.

What do you say, are you interested in an Italika Voltium Gravity Citio? Salinas Pliego would certainly be happy if you buy one at Elektra, but first make sure that it really is a good decision based on your lifestyle and daily routine.