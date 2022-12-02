Spain and Morocco will play the pass to the quarterfinals next Tuesday starting at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time). It will be the first derby in the history of the World Cups in an elimination phase. Here we leave you everything you need to know in advance of the game:
MOROCCO
They arrive in better shape to the game than Spain. They are a very dynamic and very committed team. Its two stars are Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech. They have had a splendid group stage, beating Belgium and Canada and drawing with Croatia, which has helped them to be first in group F.
SPAIN
The Spanish team has gone from more to less in this World Cup. They started winning by a landslide, went through a draw against Germany and lost in the last game against Japan. The sensations to reach the round of 16 of the World Cup are not the best. The only good thing about it is having gone through the a priori “easy part of the painting”.
City: Al Rayyan
Stadium: Education City Stadium
Date: Tuesday December 6
Match time: 4:00 p.m. in Spain; 9:00 a.m. in Mexico; 12:00 p.m. in Argentina and 6:00 p.m. in Qatar
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: La1 and World Goal
Live stream: World Goal
Television channel: The Stars, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel: Sky HD, TUDN, Azteca 7, The Stars
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: FOX, fuboTV, Sling
live streaming: FOX APP and FOX.com
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: not available
News of injuries in Morocco
Bounou
The goalkeeper played against Canada but the discomfort he has been suffering in the hip could leave him out in the decisive round of 16 match against Spain.
News of injuries in Spain
Azpilicueta
He left the match against Japan at half-time and came on the bench completely lame. Tests have ruled that he has a soleus problem in his left leg. He is pending evolution.
Under normal conditions, the Spanish team should beat Morocco. A good version of Spain could reach the quarterfinals. I repeat, a good version, not the best version of Spain.
Morocco 0-2 Spain.
#Morocco #Spain #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply