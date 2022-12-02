The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League came to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with its sights set on the Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it’s burning
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Chivas striker is of interest to Atlético San Luis, who is looking for him on loan. It should be remembered that the fans have been messing with El Chelo lately, considering that he does not have the level to command the attack of the Sacred Flock.
The Argentine officially became León’s new coach, however, The Sniper of daily record He shared that despite the fact that the strategist had told Puebla that he was leaving them because he wanted to spend time in his country, in the end, he played them wrong.
The helmsman had promised the camoteros that he would not go with any other team in the League, however, La Franja told him that if he appeared with another club they would have to pay two million dollars for leaving the project lying around, since it had just finished renew your contract.
Now, according to Sniper, the beast Y The fringe They reached a quick settlement to settle the debt and that is where El Chapito and El Patrullero come in, who would be sent to Angelópolis as part of the payment, although the Bajío team will continue to pay their salaries.
What had been announced finally came true. América is the new club of the defender, who finally leaves the Puebla.
The defender will sign for four years.
Journalist Fernando Esquivel explained that Mazatlan opted not to revalidate the loan for the next six months, so he returned with the America.
Much was said that the Spaniard could leave by not entering into plans for the cream-blue team, however, he has already uploaded a photograph of the uniform to social networks with the text ‘back’ .
Journalist Maldonado Hair indicated that there is already an agreement between Santos Laguna and Tigres for the Uruguayan to go to San Nicolás de los Garza. Only agree on the terms and conditions of the contract to make his signing official.
The midfielder was finally announced as a reinforcement for Rayados, coming from Pueblawhere he showed a great level under the command of Nicolas Larcamon. It was known that too Chivas he was after his services, but preferred the offer of the royals.
Toluca also announced its first addition for the following semester and it is the right back, who can also play on the left. The defender arrives from Necaxa.
After learning that the defender had joined Cruz Azul’s preseason, he will finally sign his contract next week to experience his second stage in cement. The defender up as a free agent after having spent the last tournament with Querétaro.
The attacker will not report with striped and will return to inter miami of the MLSso he made it known TUDN. This Thursday The Joker went to El Barrial to pick up his things without giving any statements.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #transfers #Clausura #Larcamón #Reyes #García #Zaldívar #Cortizo
Leave a Reply