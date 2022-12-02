Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

New PROJECT, New and challenging OBJECTIVES!!

Great motivation and pride to start this new stage in @clubleonfc !!

All TOGETHER for a great season FIERAS !!! pic.twitter.com/VbOmYM2psS —Nicolas Larcamon (@NLarcamon) December 1, 2022

The helmsman had promised the camoteros that he would not go with any other team in the League, however, La Franja told him that if he appeared with another club they would have to pay two million dollars for leaving the project lying around, since it had just finished renew your contract.

Israel Reyes is a new reinforcement 🦅 for the Clausura 2023.

Welcome to the Eagles! 🇲🇽#IsraelIsEagle #SomosAmerica pic.twitter.com/VbY0RmvjV5 — Club America (@ClubAmerica) December 1, 2022

The defender will sign for four years.

Much was said that the Spaniard could leave by not entering into plans for the cream-blue team, however, he has already uploaded a photograph of the uniform to social networks with the text ‘back’ .

“I love being here and being able to say that I am Rayado. I can’t wait to be playing and giving everything for this Team”, @JordiCortizo 🗣️🔥 Welcome to your new House, Jordi!💙 pic.twitter.com/NDygjyIeAQ – Rayados (@Rayados) December 2, 2022

World Cup break to announce the first reinforcement of the @TolucaFC: Brian Garcia pic.twitter.com/HPktwLtZ31 — Jorge Carlos Mercader (@JorgeCMercader) November 30, 2022