Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) said this Saturday (Apr 9, 2022) that the Federal Supreme Court has given decisions “pitiful” in the fight against corruption. He cited two: the end of imprisonment after conviction in the 2nd Instance and the transfer of corruption cases in elections to the Electoral Justice.

“The STF gave great support to Lava Jato, but unfortunately in recent years it has made decisions that are regrettable and unfortunate. When the STF picked up the corruption cases and started sending them to the Electoral Court, we knew that nothing would come of it. The Electoral Justice is not prepared to judge cases of corruption“, he stated.

Moro made the statement during an interview with Brazil Conference, an event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades. Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

When talking about the review in prison after conviction in the 2nd Instance, Moro classified the STF’s decision as a “big mistake” why “implied the release of a number of criminals, especially corruption and white collar“.

The judge said he intends to present a package of measures, in case he is a candidate for president.ethics” to fight corruption. One of the measures would be the end of the reelection for the post of President of the Republic. He also defended the end of the privileged forum and the fixed term for the director of the Federal Police.

“There is a correlation between the integrity [ética] and reelection for president. I defend the end of the privileged forum. It is absurd in Brazil until today to have a forum for authorities, treated as superiors“, he said.

Moro even compared himself to the other 3rd way candidates, saying that he is the only one who has defended these ideas that he identified as being of “fight against corruption”.

“I’m the only one in this race who has championed that. Let’s ask the other pre-candidates what they think of the 2nd instance prison, autonomy of the PF. are fundamental points“, said the former judge.

