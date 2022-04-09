Juventus wins 2-1 in Cagliari in the evening advance of the 32nd matchday of Serie A and consolidates fourth place with 62 points. Cagliari, stopped at 25, remains fully entangled in the fight not to retreat.

THE MATCH – The bianconeri, veterans of the home knockout with Inter, impose themselves in the match that begins very badly. Allegri’s formation begins with a soft attitude and is immediately punished by Cagliari. Dybala loses the ball, the hosts restart and Joao Pedro hits from the edge of the area: 1-0 in the 10th minute.

Juve slowly enters the game and begins to advance the range of action, settling in the opposing half of the field. The bianconeri find a draw with Pellegrini, who kicks with a left foot and deceives Cragno thanks to Rabiot’s deviation. The Var verifies that the Frenchman touches with his left arm, attached to the body: the regulation does not offer discounts, the goal is canceled. Juve showed up with a left by Dybala, neutralized by Cragno, and found equal at the end of the first half. Cuadrado crosses, de Ligt alone can dose the header: 1-1, we go to rest.

The second half is a monologue by the guests, who do not offer a memorable performance but create at least 3 clear chances to take the lead. The overtaking network arrives in the 75th minute. Dybala pits for Vlahovic, who finds the winning leg despite Altare’s intervention: 1-2. Cagliari, after a game in the trenches, tries to sting in the final but does not arrive from the parts of Szczesny. Juve wins.