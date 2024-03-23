Composers such as Vivaldi, Belizcay and Warlock will play today, starting at 12:00 p.m. in the Miguel Ángel Clares room of the Victor Villegas Regional Auditorium, in a free concert by the Aspirants Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OARM), organized together with the collaboration of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports. After several weeks of preparation, the young musicians are under the command of Emilio Fenoy to perform a program that will include Vivaldi's 'Alla rustica' Concerto; the Serenade for string orchestra by Gyula Beliczay and 'Capriol', suite for string orchestra, by Peter Warlock.

The concert by the young group, dependent on the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra Foundation, will close several weekends of work, coexistence and preparation led by teachers María Dolores Albuquerque (violin II), Antonio Clares ( viola), Gonzalo Meseguer (cello and double bass) and Fenoy himself (violin I).

The Aspirants Orchestra of the Region of Murcia, made up of children between 10 and 15 years old, was born within the Youth Orchestra in the 1986-1987 season, being the first orchestral formation of its nature in Spain. More than 500 children have passed through its lecterns and many of them are currently part of prestigious groups.