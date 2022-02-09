The police opened an administrative case against rapper Alisher Morgenstern. This is reported TASS with a link to the source.

As the interlocutor of the agency clarified, the artist is accused of promoting drugs in his video clips.

Earlier, Morgenstern commented on the information about his final departure from the country after the accusations of the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin in drug trafficking. “Russia won’t get rid of me that easily,” he wrote.

Prior to this, the rapper’s brother Max Stern said that the rapper’s decision to emigrate is “final and not subject to appeal.” According to him, Morgenstern has sold almost all the real estate and business in Russia and now lives on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

On November 23, 2021, Bastrykin accused rapper Morgenstern of drug trafficking on the Internet. After that, it became known that Morgenstern left the country and went to the UAE. The musician’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin said he was afraid of law enforcement pressure on his client after Bastrykin’s statement.