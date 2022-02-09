‘We are dead’ is the new Netflix proposal that presents young South Korean talents in leading roles.

Park Solomon, Cho Yi Hyun, Yoon Chan Young, and Park Ji Hoo play Soo Hyuk, Nam Ra, Cheong San, and On Jo, respectively. a brave group of students who will seek to combat a zombie attack on their school.

Through a video call by Zoom, the actors spoke with La República about the details of the production. Park Solomon even sent greetings in Spanish to Peruvian fans: “I love you,” he said. “Yesterday I practiced this phrase, so I hope you enjoy the series. Thanks for the support”.

How has your life changed since the premiere of the series? You are very young…

-Cho Yi Hyun: ‘We’re dead’ is based on a webtoon that is very popular in South Korea, and both director Lee Jae Kyu and screenwriter Chun Sung II are famous in their respective fields, so I always knew it was going to be be a good series. In my case, apart from having the press conferences and promotional activities for the series, I have been most of the time at home, so I have not directly felt if people now recognize me more. However, Yoon Chan Young (Cheong San) told me that a few days ago he went to a ‘We’re dead’ pop up store and people recognized him right away, so I realize how popular the series has become. . (Laughter).

Did you have special preparation for the fight and chase scenes?

-Park Solomon: For three months we went to an academy to receive training in action scenes and we had a personal trainer. Yoon Chan Young (Cheong San) also practiced at Lake Park (laughs), and I went to the Han River in South Korea.

How did Cheong San and Gwi Nam meet in the library?

-Yoon Chan Young: For me it was a very fun experience to be able to fly over the bookcases. Actually, Yoo In Soo (Gwi Nam) and I have a lot of fun as we are great friends in real life. However, Yoo In Soo has a phobia of heights, so he felt scared at times, although I thought it was very adorable (laughs).

Did any of you want to play another character?

-Cho Yi Hyun: The director Lee Jae Kyu of ‘We’re dead’ gave us our roles according to who we were most like and I think we did our best for the characters we played in the series. But in my case, for example, Nam Ra was a character who didn’t talk much, she was very quiet, so I envied Dae Su’s character, who is the life of the party. Also, she does improvisations, so if I could play another character, I would like to be him (Dae Su).

Cheong San and On Jo’s parents became zombies. Was it a very emotional moment?

-Yoon Chan Young: In the series, both my mother and my friends become zombies, so I had to think about how I would feel if this happened in real life. I tried to project that into my character, through my acting.

-Park Ji Hoo: The same thing happened to me as Yoon Chan Young, I thought about my real father, how would I feel if I was On Jo and saw my father turn into a zombie, so I tried to use those feelings for my performance.

What would you like to see happen in a second season?

-Cho Yi Hyun: In the end I said that there are more half-zombies like me (Nam Ra), so I think it would be interesting and fun to see a conflict between half-zombies and humans in a second season.

Trailer for Netflix’s We’re Dead

What is We’re Dead about?

The new Netflix series, We are dead or All of us are dead, tells the story of a group of students from the Hyosan Institute who must stay alive in the face of a zombie attack caused by their science teacher.

We are dead. Photo: Netflix

How many chapters does We’re Dead have?

Directed by Lee Jae Kyu, We’re Dead has 12 chapters full of suspense and drama that will surprise the viewer with its zombie-inspired plot. The Korean series is available on Netflix and currently leads the top of the most watched productions in Peru on the streaming platform.

Promotional image of We are dead. Photo: La República/Netflix composition

Cast of Netflix’s We’re Dead

Main actors of We are dead. Photo: Netflix