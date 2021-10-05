Morgane – Brilliant detective: the season finale. How the series ends

Tonight, Tuesday 5 October 2021, on Rai 1 from 21.25 the season finale of Morgane – Brilliant Detective, the French TV series that has had great success in our country and of which the last episode of the first season. How does Vincente Jamain’s fiction end? Here are all the previews and the plot.

Morgane and Karadec investigate the guilt of a boy, Jonathan, accused of killing a surfer. A trip to the beach of Malo-Les-Bains will give rise to a whole series of events that will lead Karadec to break much more than a rule. In the last episode of the first season, Morgane and Karadec find themselves investigating a mysterious double murder, which took place in the same way: in both cases the victim was hit with his own car. Meanwhile, Karadec, irritated with Morgane for pushing him to an unofficial investigation, feels guilty for lying to Céline.

We have seen the season finale of Morgane – Brilliant Detective, but where to see the fiction live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Rai 1 on Tuesday evening at 21.25. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming (and on demand) on RaiPlay.it, the state TV platform that allows you to view and review various programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.