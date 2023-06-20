Morena’s goal for him 2024 will win the presidency of the Republic more than 33 million votes by 2024; that is, with 10% more of the vote than Andrés Manuel López Obrador obtained in the 2018Given that the standard of the nominal list grew by 5 percent in these years, he mentioned, Mario DelgadoNational President of Morena.

By doing things well, and prioritizing unity over any personal interest, we have had good results, there is the State of Mexico, who said that it was not possible, that it was impossible to beat Grupo Atlacomulco, and we defeated them with a lot of discipline, but above all with a lot of unity. So in those states that might seem impossible for our movement, like Yucatan or Guanajuato, which are dominated by the right, of course we can win,” he added.

These statements were made within the framework of the start of the campaigns of the six candidates from Morena to win the survey that defines who will be the coordinator of the defense of the transformation in 2024.

In this sense, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, announced that during a meeting with the party’s state leaders and councils it was agreed to act respectfully and not interfere in the internal selection process, and to start the organization party to achieve in the next presidential election ten percent more than the votes obtained in 2018.

We are meeting today to make it clear what role the leaders must assume in the internal process we are experiencing. The agreement of the National Council asks us that both the National Executive Committee and all the state leaders have an institutional and absolutely neutral role. We cannot participate in favor of anyone, our task is to strengthen the party and our movement; If someone has an interest in supporting one or the other applicant, he must submit his resignation to guarantee impartiality, ”he said.

The Morenista leader also reported that the party gave the aspirants for Coordinator of Defense of the Transformation “a very specific and clear manual, on what can be done and what cannot be done as of today, June 19 and until August 27” as a complement to the precautionary measures issued last Friday by the National Electoral Institute (INE), measures with which, he said, he fully agrees.