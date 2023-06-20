Andres Vilchez was eliminated from “El gran chef: famosos” this June 19, during the final stage of the Latina Television cooking show. On this occasion, the competitors had to prepare a Wellington tenderloin, a very difficult dish, which is why only this was done throughout the entire chapter. Unfortunately, the young actor was the one who least convinced the jury, because the difference with his colleagues was minimal.

“Thanks for everything, Giacomo, I’ll take your advice. Thank you, Nelly, for allowing me to be a ‘pericotito’, for your smile that radiates to the entire program. Javier, thank you because I know that deep down it is not what the public sees in their homes, you are an incredible person with a very good heart. I will miss you, thank you for opening your hearts“, he said when he said goodbye. On the other hand, who go to the semifinal are Ricardo Rondón, Karina Calmet and Susan León.

#Andrés #Vílchez #stars #emotional #moment #eliminated #quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot