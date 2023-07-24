The storms that hit the Milanese area caused damage and inconvenience to transport. Unstable weather for another 24 hours

On Milan and on neighboring areas already from the morning of today, Monday 24 July, they fell violent storms accompanied by strong gusts of wind. Situation also confirmed for tomorrow: the Functional Risk Monitoring Center of the Lombardy Region, in fact, has confirmed theweather instability with possible thunderstorms for the next 24 hours.

weather, damage to Milan and its hinterland — The storms of July 24 provoked damage in many municipalities on the outskirts of Milan: Legnano, Canegrate, Parabiago, Busto Garolfo, Lainate, Pogliano Milanese and Cologno Monzese. Just at Cologno Monzesearound 2 pm, a violent downburst: a meteorological phenomenon (also defined as descending gust) which manifests itself with strong descending gusts of wind, with horizontal motion, which in some cases they can even reach 100 km/h.

Numerous damages were recorded in particular a Parabiago, in the province of Milan, where some roofs were torn off, the streets were completely flooded and several trees also fell. Flooded roads and fallen trees also in between Gerenzano And Busto Arsizio. TO Villa Corteseinstead, the nucleus divers rescued a man trapped in his flooded garage.

circulation of vehicles — Due to today's heavy thunderstorms, in the stretch between Vimodrone And Cernusco the M2 subway line was closed due to some fallen trees. The circulation of various vehicles was also blocked ATM due to others plants felled by gusts of windor, which have damaged some sections of the electric supply network of the vehicles. These include trams 1 and 12, which have been replaced by buses between Espinasse/Palizzi and Roserio. Again, tram 14 was replaced by a bus between Cantore and Lorenteggio and bus 42 stopped the service in the Bicocca district. Because of the bad weather Trenord also announced "several damage to the infrastructure due to bad weather" which caused numerous traffic problems.