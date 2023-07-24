The competition between Android and iOS has always been intense, and this time it seems that Android users will benefit from a feature that Apple recently introduced in its iPhone 14. It is about the Satellite Emergency SOS, a feature that allows devices to contact emergency services via satelliteseven when there is no mobile coverage or access to a Wi-Fi network.

This innovative security function is very useful in critical situations, such as accidents or emergencies in remote areas where traditional connectivity is scarce or non-existent. Now, Google is working on bringing this functionality to Android 14along with other emergency features.

However, not all Android devices that update to version 14 will be able to use this feature, as it will be limited to those devices that support the necessary technology. Manufacturers will also need to work on their device software to integrate this feature. It is likely that the first to enjoy it will be users of Pixel smartphonesas is often the case with Android news.

Although Android phones already have some emergency functions, such as sending the location to selected contacts or notifying emergency services through the Personal Safety app, these options may be limited if there is no signal or internet access.

This competition between Android and iOS benefits users, offering safer and more efficient tools for critical situations. Photo: Pexels.

With the satellite emergency function, the ability to communicate in the event of an accident or risk is significantly expanded. This facilitates rescues in remote areas and provides greater security for users, who will be able to have the peace of mind of having a reliable communication option at critical moments.

Advantages of having this function in Android

It is important to mention that communication via satellite may be different from conventional methods, which means that there may be some delay in communications compared to messages or calls made through mobile networks. Despite this, the advantage of being able to communicate when other methods fail is invaluable in emergency situations.

The function would be available on compatible devices, such as the Pixel, and it is not yet known if it will be free or limited in time as on the iPhone. Photo: Pixabay.

Although this information comes from a leak through TeamPixel and is not an official announcement, everything indicates that Google is working on including this function in its Pixel devices before gradually rolling it out to the rest of compatible Android devices.

Regarding the access policy to this functionality, Apple offers the service for free to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pr usersor, although with a limited period of 2 years. At the moment, there are no details about the policy that Google will adopt regarding this function in Android 14, which leaves us waiting for the news that the company will present in the official launch of the new version.