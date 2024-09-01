Gusev: More than ten drones shot down in Voronezh region

The air defense system (AD) and electronic warfare systems shot down more than ten drones in the Voronezh region, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said in his Telegram-channel.

In one of the areas, grass caught fire due to falling debris. There were no casualties. Gusev stressed that the danger of drone attacks remains.

On the night of August 31 to September 1, several Russian regions were attacked by drones. Over 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region overnight. The air defense forces repelled the first attack after midnight on September 1, and 12 UAVs were shot down within an hour, said the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz. He added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident. Operational and emergency services are working on the ground.