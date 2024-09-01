The sky is red above Monza. Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari to victory on the Monza track, winning the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Fourth place for an excellent Carlos Sainz, who with the other Red was decisive in the extension of his teammate.

Fifth and seventh were the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, separated by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen who thus limited the damage in terms of the championship. Eighth place for the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Closing out the top ten are Alexander Albon on Williams and Kevin Magnussen on Haas.