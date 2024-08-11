Ciudad Juarez.- More than a thousand tenants of popular markets were regularized in the month of July alone, announced the Municipality’s Commercial Regulation Department. Arturo Urquidi Astorga, head of the department, reported that he gave out more than a thousand permits to tenants of this type of business, which were previously informal.

He explained that 155 of these documents were handed out at the Los Parajes market.

Likewise, in Del Real 198, while in Del Real Uno there were 66; in Azul y Rosa 162, in Villa Colonial 119, in La Paz 122. While in Ramón Rayón there were 90, in the National market 123, in Mitla 110 and in Luis Echeverría 80, giving a total of 1,125 permits.

In the culture of Juarez, these types of businesses are also called ‘segundas’, or tianguis. “The markets are fixed and permanent, so they are recognized by the Directorate of Commercial Regulation,” said Urquidi Astorga.

“Each one has a leader or representative who is the person in charge of carrying out the procedures to obtain the permits,” he said.

The official stressed that the permits that are granted are for merchants to be authorized, in this way they are identified when there are inspections and each year they are renewed. ”When openings are made, the merchant needs to have the permit and the leader takes care of the process in such a way that he obtains the authorization from the agency by granting the current receipt,” said the official.

Urquidi Astorga said that people interested in obtaining a permit can go to the office located at 447 Mauricio Corredor Street, in the downtown area.