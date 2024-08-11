Chihuahua.- The State Local Search Commission is offering rewards of 200 thousand pesos for information leading to the location of 302 people who have been missing for decades until this year. If it were to pay all of them, the agency would have to spend 60 million 400 thousand pesos.

The incidence registered on the official portal of the Search Commission highlights that the largest number of reports of absence correspond to the northern part of the state, mainly in Juárez, with 104 current records; followed by the southern region of the state, which includes Parral and mountain municipalities, with 67 current records.

In the central zone, based in the state capital, there are 60 missing persons, while in the western zone, based in Cuauhtémoc, there are 57 cases reported and the northwest zone, in Nuevo Casas Grandes, has 14.

Of the 220 missing persons in Juarez, currently registered with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), only 102 are offering a reward of 200 thousand pesos from the investigating authority, which has a special fund for this function.

There are also 79 men and 23 women among them, according to records that contain information such as full name, date of disappearance, place where they were last seen, personal characteristics and photograph for each case.

In the second region of the state with the most reported disappearances, the southern area based in Parral, of the 67 reward offers for information leading to their location, 60 correspond to male persons and the rest to women.

In the central area, 49 of the cases in which money was offered in exchange for information were men and 11 were women; in the west, there are also 49 cases of men and the rest of women; while in the northwest, there are 11 men and three women.

In the case of the central area, the last reward offered was for Fernanda Anahís Molina, who disappeared on the way from Juárez to the municipality of Saucillo, where she was supposedly going to take an entrance exam to the school, since last July 9.

For this case, the Search Commission offered a reward of 200 thousand pesos for her whereabouts, although a few days later the State Prosecutor’s Office was able to locate the 18-year-old woman, who had decided to leave her home of her own free will.

In mid-June, El Diario reported that 1,371 people had been reported missing this year, according to information provided by the FGE through the Social Communications department.

“Of the total, 463 remain unlocated, which represents a percentage of 34 percent with no results in the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office through the Missing Persons Unit. According to the official report, 908 people have been located, both alive and dead,” according to the published information.

[email protected]