On the second day of his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Supreme Pontiff called for breaking the cycle of violence in the nation. The ceremony, in the country with the largest number of Catholics in Africa, brought together more than a million people at the N’dolo international airport. This is his 40th apostolic journey outside of Italy and his fifth in Africa.

Enthusiasm, shouts of joy, fervor… One million faithful gathered this February 1st in eastern Kinshasa to attend Pope Francis’ colossal open-air mass, on the second day of his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many people came even on Tuesday afternoon to spend the night and not miss anything of the event.

“When the Pope (John Paul II) came for the first time it was history, I was 15 years old, today I am 55, so attending a first papal mass is very important,” Adrien Louka, who attended, told the AFP news agency. before dawn.

“Since our country has many problems, what we are looking for is reconciliation and the Pope will give a message so that the countries around us leave us alone,” he added.







In an event in which the songs and dances did not stop, the Pope began his homily by expressing his joy. “I have longed for this moment so much, thank you for being here!” he declared.

In his sermon, the pontiff insisted on the importance of achieving peace in a nation torn apart by conflict and stressed that the “three sources to continue feeding it are forgiveness, community and mission.”

“How much good it does us to cleanse our hearts from anger, from remorse, from all resentment and envy! Dear friends, may today be the moment of grace to welcome and experience the forgiveness of Jesus!”, she exclaimed.

The head of the Catholic Church was eagerly awaited in this Central African country of some 100 million people. Initially, Francisco was going to visit the country in July 2022, but he had to postpone the trip due to his health. The Congolese who were expecting his visit had to be patient.

“Africa is not a mine to exploit nor a land to steal”

On Tuesday, after his arrival, the Pope gave a first speech addressed to the authorities and the diplomatic corps in the presidential palace. Faithful to his position that blames the depredation of economic interests for the sometimes catastrophic situations in certain countries of the South, the Argentine Pope referred to “economic colonialism.” According to him, this has happened to “political colonialism” and is just as “enslaving”.

“Hands off the Democratic Republic of Congo, hands off Africa! Stop suffocating Africa: it is not a mine to exploit or land to steal,” the Pope said.

These words were applauded and had a particularly strong echo in this country with a rich subsoil and fertile land, but where two thirds of the population lives on less than $2.15 a day.

The Pope, who hopes to draw the world’s attention, first to the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and then to the situation in the young South Sudan – independent since 2011 and plunged into a civil war for almost a decade – added that ” I came in the name of Jesus as a pilgrim of reconciliation and peace”.

He harshly regretted the situation in the country that, according to his words, struggles to “safeguard” its “dignity” and “territorial integrity in the face of despicable attempts at fragmentation.” He urged the Congolese to take control of their destiny: “Cheer up, Congolese brother and sister. Get up, take back your dignity, your vocation to keep the house you live in in harmony and peace.”

Meeting with victims of the violence plaguing the east of the country

Another important moment of this stage in Kinshasa is the meeting of the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, on Wednesday afternoon, with the victims of violence in the east of the country. Francis had planned to visit the city of Goma, in North Kivu, a Congolese province in the east of the country, bordering Rwanda, devastated by violence and the resurgence of the M23 armed group, which has conquered parts of the territory in recent months. But ultimately, this trip was canceled due to security risks.







In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, some 120 armed groups are at war with each other and with the Congolese Army, often attacking the civilian population.

In this sense, the Pope urged the Congolese not to “fall into tribalism and confrontation” and “encouraged the ongoing peace processes” so that “commitments are maintained.” He also mentioned the environment, education and social and health issues, topics that he will mention again in his next interventions.

The country, which will hold presidential elections in December, has frequently relied on the Catholic Church for influence in political life. Under the years of the dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko, the Catholic Church played an important role, denouncing the excesses of the former autocrat’s regime, something that was put against it. Francisco hopes to accentuate this role during his three-day visit.

This is Francis’ 40th international trip since his election in 2013, and his fifth to the African continent. After Kinshasa, he will travel on Friday to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

