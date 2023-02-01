Finally eternal January ended… And February arrived, even with tamales! We tell you everything provided in the weather forecast today february 1, 2023 both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico so that you can prepare yourself for any inclement weather.

Cold dawn in 7 mayors!

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reports severe weather due to cold environment in colonies of at least 7 mayors of Mexico Citylocated to the south and west of the entity.

in the mayors Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilco the Orange alert by forecast of low temperatures between 1 and 3 °C with possible frostsespecially at dawn this Wednesday.

Something similar in Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, La Magdalena Contreras and Tláhuacdemarcations under yellow alert for low temperatures of 4 and 6 °C between 04:00 to 07:00 hours.

hot environment

The Mexico City thermometer will show temperatures between 11 to 19 degrees Celcius with a maximum of up to 24 degrees Celciuswhich will descend from 6:00 p.m. from 23 to 24 degrees Celcius.

After the cold dawn in 7 demarcations, a rise in temperature is expected that will provide hot environment throughout this Wednesday. Clear skies will dominate and there is no chance of rain.

poor air quality

