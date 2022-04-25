Chiapas.- In 2018, the Chiapas government, headed by Manuel Velascomore of one billion pesos were withdrawn in cash with unknown destination.

Manuel Velasco he won the Chiapas state elections in December 2012 for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico and was governor until August 29, 2018.

According to the journalistic investigation of the Political Animal medium, more than a billion pesos that had to be invested in securityempowerment of women and support for the poorest, disappeared during the government of Manuel Velasco in an operation that included securities transfer companies, checks and a network of shell companies.

In the Animal Politico report, he points out that the first step was to issue million-dollar bills to companies that did not have the infrastructure or the capacity to provide services, whose owners are cleaning employees, flower sellers or merchants with limited resources, possibly it was loan names .

Companies that have already been declared “ghost” by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), they triangulated the public money of up to three offices of Manuel Velasco to other ghost companies, which in turn, were withdrawing the money in cash. It is presumed in complicity with securities transfer companies and in checks to disappear it.

Political Animal documented with data from a federal investigation of the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General’s Office, and documents obtained by transparency; In addition, he contacted Manuel Velasco, however, did not want to grant an interview.

However, Manuel Velasco responded in a short letterwhere it is shown in full and that the heads of the secretariats were in charge of hiring in their respective dependencies, not him.

In the response issued on April 1, 2022 by the Senator of the Green Party, Manuel Velasco informs that all the contracting of goods and services carried out by the Government of Chiapas during the 2012-2018 administration, were carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Acquisitions, Leasing of Goods and Contracting of State Services.

Manuel Velasco said he was willing to “provide information when requested by the corresponding authorities.”

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a journalistic investigation reveals the alleged diversion of millions during the Manuel Velasco administration.

