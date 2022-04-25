Wwhy Rwanda? This is a question some refugees in Great Britain might be asking themselves at the moment. The British government has taken a harder line on migration policy. Immigrants who have arrived on the island since the beginning of the year without the necessary papers could soon be sent to the East African country. There, the authorities should examine the right to asylum. If the answer is yes, people can stay. If not, they have to travel to their home countries. But one thing will be difficult: returning to Great Britain.

The move, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson just before Easter, is sparking heated debates. In Britain, opposition politicians and aid organizations have dismissed the agreement in principle between the two countries as “inhumane, immoral and ultimately ineffective”. The Archbishop of Canterbury spoke of a step that did not stand up to “divine judgment”. The United Nations (UN) refugee agency also protested. People fleeing war, conflict and persecution should not be treated like commodities and shipped abroad for processing.