From: Patrick Huljina

Split

The US lottery “Mega Millions” currently has around 1.35 billion dollars in the jackpot – on Friday the 13th of all days.

Columbus – Lottery fever has broken out in the USA. On Friday (January 13), the second largest jackpot in the history of the US lottery “Mega Millions” could be cracked – the possible winnings have now risen to around 1.35 billion dollars (about 1.3 billion euros).

“Mega Millions” in the USA: More than one billion dollars in the lottery jackpot

Friday, January 13th, of all days, could turn out to be an extremely lucky day for one person. The lottery company in the US state of Ohio announced that six jackpots had been hit on the alleged day of misfortune since 2008. In the last draw last Tuesday (January 10), no one guessed the six correct numbers.

In order to hit the jackpot in the “Mega Millions”, five out of 70 winning numbers as well as a so-called “MegaBall” from one to 25 must be typed correctly. The draw will take place at 11pm ET on Friday evening in the US – around 5am on Saturday morning in Germany.

View of a lottery ticket for the “Mega Millions” lottery jackpot of around $1.35 billion. © Teresa Crawford/dpa

“Mega Millions” in the USA: record profit is 1.54 billion dollars

The largest “mega millions” prize to date was distributed in South Carolina in 2015 and amounted to $1.54 billion. The lottery is represented in 45 states as well as in the capital Washington and on the Virgin Islands. Winnings are paid out in annual installments or immediately and are taxable. The probability of winning the jackpot is about 1:303 million.

The biggest jackpot in the USA to date was hit in California in November 2022: the Powerball lottery won a whopping 2.04 billion dollars at the time. 51 million euros can be won in the Eurojackpot this Friday. (ph/dpa)